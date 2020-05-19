|
ROBERT ANTHONY "TONY" BURNS Marion Robert Anthony "Tony" Burns, 68, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A private family memorial service will be held and burial will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Cosgrove, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Tony was born March 8, 1952, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Robert John and Ada Margaret (Wilson) Burns. He was a 1970 graduate of City High School in Iowa City. Tony was a maintainer operator for Linn County. He was a gifted wood carver, talented musician and an expert bass fisherman. Tony was a member of the Cedar Valley Wood Carvers, Mid-America Wood Carvers and International Wood Carvers Congress. Owning a talent for words so great that phrases, wit and humor have been adopted and used by all those around him. Tony was a generous soul who loved sharing his knowledge and talents. He was a proud father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved Tony. Tony is survived and lovingly remembered by his five children, Susannah Belle Burns, Elizabeth (Marc) Benson, Jesse (Stacy) Burns, Laurel Burns and Kyle Anthony (Nicole) Burns; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Sofia, Caroline, Luisa, Olivia, Charlotte, Molly, Julia, Alyse, Soren, Taylor and Chandler; and five siblings, Mike Burns, Steve Burns, Linda Langenberg, Margery Burns and Maureen (Sharad) Laxpati. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ada Burns; sister, Sheila Kavanaugh; and brother-in-law, Kirt Curtis.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020