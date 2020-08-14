ROBERT "BO" CARLTON OLSON III North Liberty Robert "Bo" Carlton Olson III, 25, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home after a nearly three-year battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family when he passed. His Celebration of Life will take place at Brothers Bar & Grill in Iowa City from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16. In lieu of flowers, we are accepting donations to distribute to his favorite cancer-related charities. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
