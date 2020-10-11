ROBERT CHARLES MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Robert Charles Mitchell passed away in Henderson, Nev., on Sept. 18, 2020. It was his wish to not have a memorial service. On the day of his passing, loved ones celebrated his life with a barbecue feast. All in attendance shared a remembrance of Robert. Smiles and laughs were abundant. Robert was born on Jan. 25, 1924, in Alberta, Canada, to Clarence and Clara Mitchell. Clara died from complications within days of his birth. He was brought to Iowa as an infant and raised, then adopted, by his aunt, Minnie Schlack. Robert attended Iowa State University before serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. On March 8, 1947, he married Mildred Mrkvicka. They loved each other and started each day with an embrace and a kiss. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; parents, Clarence and Clara Mitchell; adopted mother, Minnie Schlack; brother, Stewart; and in-laws, Lodge and Evelyn Mrkvicka and Shirley and George Johnson. He is survived by his son, Randolph Mitchell (Laurinda Marshall); daughter, Deborah Walk (Fred); grandchildren, Chad Mitchell, Bryan Mitchell (Jessie) and Leah Walk (Cole Gonzalez), and great-grandchildren, Mya Mitchell, Alexa Mitchell, C.J. Gonzales and Lincoln Gonzales. Robert worked as a Realtor, then became an innkeeper after purchasing the Capri Motor Lodge in Coralville, Iowa. He was a member of the Elks Club and VFW in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Robert and Mildred loved ballroom dancing and would frequent wherever the music was playing in Southeast Iowa, and more recently in Southern Nevada. Robert was a gentle man and a gentleman. His favorite song was Mr. Lucky because he felt lucky about the life he had lived. His favorite saying was, "To live in the hearts of those left behind is not to die." To honor Robert, smile through your day, spend time with friends along the way, and dance through your life to your favorite song. Robert is interred at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories next to his beloved wife, Mildred.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store