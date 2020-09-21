ROBERT CHARLES OREND Marion Robert Charles Orend, 74, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4150 Blue Jay Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Interment with military honors will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Robert was born May 6, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Lester and Libby (Syrovy) Orend. After graduation from Jefferson High School, Robert attended Kirkwood Community College. In 1964, Robert joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1968. Robert was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar Rapids, and he volunteered at the Temple. Robert was a ham radio enthusiast. He enjoyed playing the accordion and the organ. He loved being outdoors, especially hiking and camping. Robert was nurturing, innovative, honorable, and loving. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Robert is survived and lovingly remembered by his five daughters, Cassandra (Jeremy) Donn of Clackamas, Ore., Cecilia Luke of Thorndike, Mass., Candida (Marcus) Deree of Waterloo, Iowa, Cornelia Orend of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Pam Hansen of Alburnett, Iowa; son, Robert (Kathleen) Orend II of Riverside, Calif.; 15 grandchildren, Erica, Alec, Libby, Anthony, Ryan, James, McKenzie, Zoe, Anastasia, Alasandra, Adrianna, Lape, Emma, Henry and Lane; two great-grandchildren, ExieRose and Ezra; two sisters, Frances (Bill) Bergum of Billings, Mont., and Barbara Orend (John Papp) of Clive, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Orend; one grandson, Adam Ziehr; and Avis (Nelson) Orend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, afsp.org/give-a-gift;
Freedom Foundation, usfreedomfoundation.org
; or HACAP, www.hacap.org/how-to-help/how-donate
. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com
.