ROBERT W. "BOB" COHRT Palo Robert W. "Bob" Cohrt, 83, died at home Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Robert Wayne Cohrt was born May 27, 1937, in the Belle Plaine Hospital to Ernest and LaVerna (Brunssen) Cohrt. He graduated from Keystone High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1963. He worked for Funk's Seed in truck delivery and as a supervisor for 15 years before his retirement. He was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church and a member of the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post No. 107 in Keystone. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed going to Las Vegas and local casinos. He is survived by his sister, Delores Adams of Palo; sister-in-law, Linda Cohrt; and his nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he truly loved. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darwin Cohrt; nephew, Eric; and two infant sons, Dean and Donald. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
