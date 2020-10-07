ROBERT "BOB" COLE Oelwein Robert "Bob" Cole, 78, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa. A private family memorial service will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Public Celebration of Life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Jamison-Schmitz funeral Home in Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ursula Cole of Oelwein; four daughters, Christina Lockard of Waterloo, Carmalita (Ron) Hummel of Maynard, Carol (Clark) Lewis of Pelican Rapids, Minn., and Michelle Cole (Bryan Norem) of Denver; 11 grandchildren: six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Cole of Fayette and Rick (Connie) Cole of Fayette; and a sister, Mary Ann Campbell of Arizona.