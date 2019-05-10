ROBERT D. (BUD) PETERSEN Olin Robert D. (Bud) Petersen, formerly of Olin, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Memorial service will be held 5 p.m. May 11 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Anamosa, and there will be no visitation. Bud was born Aug. 1, 1925, on a farm, north of the Olin Corners. He was the son of John M. and Bertha (Reese) Petersen. Farming became his passion as he worked on the family farm. Bud was married to Naomilee Crain, the love of his life, for 72 years. She always said it was a work in progress! They worked side by side on their farm and were partners in life. They were blessed with three children, Alan Lee (deceased), Connie Sue Johnson of Mankato, Minn., and Cindy Ann (Warren) Nebergall of Anamosa, Iowa. Bud was a generous volunteer in his church and community. He was a kind and friendly soul, with a special gift of storytelling. He had a love of baseball. He played, he coached and he watched. From his recliner he supported his Cubbies, often suggesting a different pitcher! Being a grandfather to Kelly Westphal (Mike Simmons), Kasey (Leah) Nebergall, Jessica (Kevin) Hansen and Brady Johnson (Nhi Nyugen) bought him happiness and joy. It was clear that Bud thought his great-grandchildren, Logan, Caleb, Olivia, Piper, Kale, Brock, Mya, Regan and Colt "hung the moon!" The Petersen home welcomed many who also called Bud "Grandpa." He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Velma and Ina; and one brother, John H. (Heini). He is survived by one sister, Emma Beppler. The family would like to thank the angels at the Clarence Nursing Home and Above and Beyond Hospice for their compassionate care, love and support. Memorials may be made to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa or the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2019