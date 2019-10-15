|
ROBERT "BOB" DALE NORTH SR. Vinton Robert "Bob" Dale North Sr., 85, of Vinton Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Virginia Gay hospital in Vinton of natural causes. Services and visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. and a Celebration of Life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Calvary Community Church, 327 35th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bob was born March 13, 1934, in Charles City, Iowa, the son of George F. North Jr. and Edith (Lambkin) North. Bob graduated from C.C.H.S. in 1952. Bob played many sports in school including football, basketball and baseball. He was one of three brothers who all achieved Eagle Scout as young men. Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and served as an MP in Kaiserslauter, Germany, for two years. Charles City is where he met the love of his life, Judith Rae Allison, and they were married in Charles City on Feb. 22, 1958. He received his B.A. from Upper Iowa University and his master's from the University of Iowa. Bob taught eighth grade math and geography at Franklin Junior High School in Cedar Rapids for 36 years, also coaching football, wrestling, girls basketball and volleyball for many of those years. Bob is survived by his two children: daughter, Leslie (David) Kebschull, and his son, Robert North Jr (Cindi) Farquhar North; brothers, George (Lois) North and Keith (Linda) North; sister, Lou Cline; and grandchildren, Lauren Kebschull (Luke Borkenhagen), Whittney Kebschull, Micah Kebschull, Joel (Sarah) North, Benjamin (Jenna Golden), Allison North and Emily (Alex) Steffen. Bob is preceded in life by his parents and his wife, Judy. All those who Bob either had in class or coached are officially invited to celebrate his life with the family. "What a hoot that would be." -- Bob. Why so downcast oh my soul, put your trust in God, and bless the Lord oh my soul. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Bob. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019