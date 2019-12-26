|
|
ROBERT DAVID DENNIS MELTON Cedar Rapids Robert David Dennis Melton, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be from noon to 3 p.m. (family at 11:30 a.m.) on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, 1228 Second St. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was born Robert Ostrander, son of Evelyn (McPhail) Cole, on March 22, 1963. His mother passed away when he was just an infant and his maternal grandparents, Joe and Myrtle Melton, adopted him. Robbie's family tree has many branches and they played a part in raising him. He is survived by his spouse in life, Shelley Cairns, and their son, Evan Melton. He also is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Scott) Robinson; their daughter, Anya; and the best friends he called brothers, Dennis Carson and Jamos Cairns. His family called him Robbie and his friends called him Bob. He enjoyed picking for antiques, collecting and racing Hot Wheels, watching TV with the family dog, Diesel, and cars. He was a proud member of Hardcore Concepts Lowriders and Customs. His enthusiasm for cars had him ready for the next cruise or car show and he passed on his passion for cars to his son. Bob was taken too soon, but his heart was full of love and he was thankful to have Shelley, his family, his children and his granddaughter in his life. He was blessed every day to be beating cancer and having so much to live for. It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. You will be loved, always and forever. A special thank-you to Dr. Jasmine Nabi, Nurse Molly and the entire staff at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center for taking care of him while he was living with cancer.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019