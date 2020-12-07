1/1
Robert "Bob" Davidson
ROBERT "BOB" DAVIDSON Cedar Rapids On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, loving husband and father, Robert C. Davidson, passed away at age 74. Memorial services with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bob was born June 21, 1946, to Robert B. and Frances M. (Harris) Davidson in Woodland Hills, Calif. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. On Dec. 2, 1978, he married Ruby K. McKillip. They raised two daughters, Donna and Christina Davidson. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister, Nancy Clanton. He is survived by his wife, Ruby; daughters, Donna (Barry Morris) Davidson and Christina Davidson (fiance, Luke Welsh). Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
