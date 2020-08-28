ROBERT "BOB" DEAN RAUE Chelsea Robert "Bob" Dean Raue, 79, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids. Bob was born Jan. 17, 1941, to Curt and Helen (Meinert) Raue in Vinton, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm in Luzerne, Iowa, attended Luzerne Lutheran School and graduated from Belle Plaine High School. Throughout school and following graduation Bob worked along side his parents, farming with Raue Shelling and Combining, doing custom work for neighbors and friends. On Oct. 14, 1961, Bob married Janet Hanson at the Chelsea Methodist Church. Together, they raised their family and farmed in rural Chelsea. Bob enjoyed tractors, Minneapolis Moline, John Deere and International. He always was determined to fix things, often cobbling things together just to get them working again. He loved his time on the farm with family, tractorcades with his John Deere and International tractors, camping and traveling on bus trips with Janet. He was a member of the Chelsea United Methodist Church, a former councilman for Chelsea and served the Chelsea Fire Department for many years. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Raue of Chelesa; children, Robert (Debbie) Raue of Toldeo, Scott (Angie) Raue of Walford, Kenneth Raue of Belle Plaine and Helen (Matt) Elsbury of Brooklyn; 10 grandchildren, Lori, Lisa, Sara, Curtis, Andrew, Emily, Austin, Morgan, Wyatt and Levi; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and dog, Daisy. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Duane Raue. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Chelsea United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Rector Cemetery, Chelsea. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
