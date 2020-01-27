|
|
ROBERT "ROB" DONALD SEALY Cedar Rapids Robert "Rob" Donald Sealy, 54, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Jan. 24, 2020, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Rob was born March 29, 1965, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of James and Patricia (Kamerling) Sealy. He graduated from Washington High School in 1983 and went on to attend the University of Iowa, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in business finance. Rob lived in Minneapolis and worked in sales. He recently moved back to Cedar Rapids. Rob loved spending time with his friends and family; he especially enjoyed time spent with his nieces and nephews. He was witty and loved to make people laugh. Survivors include his parents, Jim and Pat Sealy of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Mike (Deb) Sealy, David Sealy and Ann Sealy, all of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Sherry Sealy of Cedar Rapids; nieces and nephews, Michael (Maria) Sealy of Cedar Rapids, Lauren (Mike) Doty of Chicago, Illinois, Nate Sealy of Iowa City, Sheridan Sealy of San Diego, Calif., and Kiersten Sealy of Cedar Rapids; and his aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Please share a memory of Rob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020