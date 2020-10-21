ROBERT JOHN "BOB" DOWNEY Cedar Rapids Robert John "Bob" Downey, 90, passed very peacefully of natural causes on Monday evening, April 20, 2020. A private family graveside service was conducted at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion conducted by Father David O'Connor and a Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. With his work finished here, Bob is now with his beloved wife, Joann, looking out for their family from above. While physically separated since Joann's passing in 2011, she remained ever by his side, in his thoughts and actions. Their eight children referred to them lovingly as "R.J. and Joannie." This held deep meaning for the family as it represented their closeness. They worked tirelessly, side by side, their entire lives. Together they built a highly successful State Farm agency, with Joann as his partner and office manager. Together they raised, with unconditional love, eight children: Kathy (Terry) Mohwinkle, Trish (Anthony) Vilutis, Teresa (Clark) White, Mike (Colleen) Downey, Don (Marilynne) Downey, Kurt (Deb) Downey, John (Cathy) Downey and David (Wendy) Downey, who blessed them with 23 wonderful grandchildren, Ryan, Chad, Jennifer, Brendan, Caleb, Brody, Justus, Austin, Luke, Chloe, Victoria, Zach, Josh, Nick, Mitch, Mathew, Kelli, Annie, Joe, Emily, Will, Tom and his buddy, Jack. They often refer to themselves collectively as "the cousins" due to their closeness to one another. He also leaves 12 great-grandchildren. Bob accomplished many things in life. He was an outstanding father, friend, baseball player, coach and insurance agent. However, nothing compared to his greatest accomplishment, finding the love of his life and guiding light, Joann. She was the rock upon which the family was built. He carried on her wish of keeping the family united to one another. We thank God they are united once again. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation in honor of Bob and Joann Downey, c/o David Downey at P.O. Box 946, Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory or Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
