ROBERT E. "BOB" MORROW Cedar Rapids Robert E. "Bob" Morrow, 85, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community from complications of Alzheimer's. Services at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5338 Johnson Ave. SW. The family will greet visitors at the church one hour before the service. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert was born Jan. 7, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Robert and Maysel (Smith) Morrow. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1952. He married Sharon D. Betz on April 14, 1956. Survivors include his wife, Sharon; three children, Daniel (Peggy) of Cedar Rapids, Donald (Grace) of Black Creek, Wis., and Susan (Robert Eldon) Nicol of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Matthew Morrow, Jonathan Morrow, Carolyn Morrow, Amanda Morrow, Rebecca Nicol and Robert Ethan Nicol; sister, Jean (the Rev. Stephen) Bowman; sisters-in-law, Linda Morrow, Betty Morrow and Barbara Betz; brothers-in-law, Randall (Kay) Betz and Douglas (Janet) Betz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two younger brothers, Richard Morrow and the Rev. Ronald Morrow; grandson, Benjamin Morrow; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Leighton Betz. Bob held various jobs, including Colonial Bakery and Downing Box Co., before settling into his career at the Cedar Rapids Street Department, where he worked for 34 years, retiring in 1996. He loved running heavy equipment and the last 8 1/2 years he was a concrete construction foreman. He had several part-time jobs after retirement. Bob helped his father build many houses, including two for Sharon and him. He loved helping at Sharon's parents' and her uncle's farms and daughter-in-law Peggy's family farm, driving farm machinery and doing other jobs as needed. He also enjoyed working in his yard and flower beds. Bob was a member of Calvary Baptist Church from his youth. He sang in the choir, served as an usher, church bus driver, trustee and deacon, and was on the building committee for their present church. An especially meaningful part of his life in the mid-1990s was helping Lowell Lundstrom Ministries. He drove a semi hauling a huge tent for their evangelistic crusades throughout the Midwest and helped set up the tent at those sites. He also helped at tent meetings at their Celebration Church in Burnsville and Lakeville, Minn. Sharon was a huge moral support and helper at these events. Bob and Sharon loved to travel, going to 48 contiguous states, and especially enjoying national parks and presidential libraries. Bob loved his children and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed fellowship and games with many friends as well as family. Most of all, he loved his Savior and had a deep longing to be in heaven. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church or to The Meth-Wick Community.