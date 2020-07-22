1/
Robert E. Patrick
ROBERT E. PATRICK Cedar Rapids Robert E. Patrick passed away July 15, 2020, peacefully after a very long illness with cancer and AL amyloidosis (a rare protein disorder), which also affected his lungs and heart. He was 67 years old. Susan and Bob can't thank his numerous doctors and staff of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago enough that helped Bob make it as far as he did. He was under constant treatment from March 2010 until his passing. Most of all, Bob would like to thank his wife, Susan, for never leaving his side when he was hospitalized numerous times. Her prayers and dedication made life all the more precious and worthwhile. They were married Oct. 15, 1983 in Peoria, Ill. Bob graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1971. He attended Iowa State University for his Bachelor of Science and Nova Southeastern University for his MBA. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity at Iowa State University and held numerous leadership positions including pledge educator, vice president and president. Bob's survivors include his wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Barbara (David) Hanger; nieces, Lauren Hanger (fiance Jeffery Bernstein), Lindsay (Christopher) McCulloch, and their children, Calvin, Morgan and Hailey; cousins, Terri Brennan, Robyn (Steve) Marvaso, and their son, Charlie, Brian Brennan; and uncle, Gerald Cacy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Erna Patrick; father, George Patrick; and his brother, George Patrick III. He will be cremated and his ashes spread at a later date with a private Celebration of Life to follow.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Bob and I were best friends all through McKinley Junior High in Cedar Rapids. Bob and his family were my extended family for almost 4 years. We lost touch after my parents divorced and I was forced to move out of town unexpectedly! I had recently been searching for Bob and learned that his Dad had passed and he lived in Chicago with his wife Susan. I dont know what compelled me to check the Gazette obituaries?. My deepest sympathy for Bob's family. He was a genuine friend and I will always carry the fond memories of Bob and his family. Rest in peace Bob.
Kevin Greve
Classmate
