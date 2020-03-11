|
ROBERT "ROB" E. REID Independence Robert "Rob" E. Reid, 49, of Independence, Iowa, lost his fight with pancreatic cancer on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor John Sheda. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery in Lisbon, with full military honors by Center Point American Legion Dye Benion Post 297. Rob was born March 8, 1971, in Mount Vernon, the son of Michael L. Reid and Lynda M. Gregory. He graduated from high school in Center Point, with the Class of 1989. On June 10, 1989, Rob and Lori Washburn were married in Troy Mills, Iowa. Rob joined the U.S. Marine Corps and left for boot camp shortly thereafter. He was in the service from 1989 to 1993 and defended his country in Operation Desert Storm. Rob was a proud union member, belonging to both the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 125 and the UAW. Most recently, he was employed by PMX Industries where he worked in the cast shop. Rob thoroughly enjoyed his job and his co-workers. He was a member of both the Walker and Center Point volunteer fire departments before relocating to Independence. Rob enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, boating, camping, sitting in his tree stand listening to the sounds of the forest, golfing and spending time around a campfire on cool evenings. Rob spent most of his childhood in a creek, the fascination continued on into adulthood. He was a true and loyal lifelong friend to many. Rob is survived by his father, Michael (Sandy) Reid; mother, Lynda (Greg) Gregory Clausen; daughters, Ashley (Troy) Fogle and Abryonna (Michael) Moore; brothers, James (Kelly Lympus) Reid, Chris (Billie Jo) Reid; and grandchildren, Madalynn Fogle, Payden Fogle, Skyler Main, Michael Moore and Mette Moore. Rob also is survived by his favorite cousin, DeAnna Harris-Miller, whom he loved with all his heart; two nephews, Jeremy (Taylor Jones) Reid and Wes Gaiser; and nieces, Amanda (Nathan Evenson) Miskimen, Ariel (Nick) Morrison, Taylor (Eric Patton) Reid, Morgan Reid and Rylee Reid. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lori Washburn Reid, in 2000; paternal grandparents, William and Doris Reid; and maternal grandparents, William and Leota Gregory. Memorial donations in Rob's memory may be made at Center Point Bank, Center Point. A Benefit Pool Tournament has been planned and is being held at a later date. Please share a memory of Rob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020