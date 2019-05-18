ROBERT E. ROBERTS Williamsburg Robert E. Roberts, 80, of Williamsburg, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City of complications after surgery, resulting from a fall. Per Robert's wishes, there will be not be a funeral service or visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Millersburg Community Center, Millersburg. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy; his five children, Terry (Sharon) Roberts, Marengo, Troy (Sue) Roberts, Vinton, Tracy (Mark) Hammes, Delta, Trisha Martinson (Trent Hootman) (Corey Martinson), Williamsburg and Travis Roberts, Kansas City, Kan.; 12 grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Jim, Jake, Janet, Tyler, Taralyn, Amie, Robert, Mitchel, Shelby and Lexie; 19 great-grandchildren; six siblings, John (Oma) Roberts, Marion, Loretta (Orlen) Glandorf, Williamsburg, Dave (Judy) Roberts, Green Valley, Ariz., Jim (Faythe) Roberts, Marengo, Pat (Herman) Imhoff and Kay (Gary) McMann, Marengo; and numerous nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his best friend, Denny McCaw. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sam; and a sister. Helen Armknecht. Robert was born April 16, 1939, in rural Williamsburg, the son of Harold R. and Leona (Runyon) Roberts. He attended country schools in Pilot Township in rural Williamsburg. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy for three years, serving on the USS Valley Forge. Robert married Nancy Slaymaker on March 18, 1961, at Trinity UCC in rural Marengo. He worked for many construction businesses in the area. Robert owned and operated R & R Drywall in Williamsburg for 50 years until retiring in 2013. Throughout his lifetime, Robert enjoyed family get-togethers and his visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very particular about his yard and enjoyed mowing the lawn. He also enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, bowling and annual trips to Colorado. The bluebird family tradition lives on! The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses at the VA Hospital in Iowa City for the great care Robert received over the years. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2019