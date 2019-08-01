Home

ROBERT E. SMITH Cedar Rapids Robert E. Smith, 85, Cedar Rapids, died July 30, 2019, at Northbrook Manor Care Center. He was born Jan. 22, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, to Roy and Elizabeth Smith. Bob graduated from St. Pat's High School and began working at Collins, eventually becoming a foreman for the company. He enjoyed woodworking, creating some beautiful pieces, he liked fishing and he never met a dog he didn't like. Bob married Jean Janzan on April 29, 1972. Bob is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Pat (Arnie), Laurie (Jeff), Robert, Debbie, Tim and Connie; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Bill; and first wife and mother of five children, Phyllis Lodewck. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy and Alice; and brother, Albert. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will begin at the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
