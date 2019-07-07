Home

POWERED BY

Services
Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
1228 2nd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
(319) 362-9032
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stolba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Stolba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Stolba Obituary
ROBERT E. STOLBA Cedar Rapids Robert E. Stolba, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care, Marion. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marcella; children, Susan (Gene) Glass of Carroll, Iowa, and Ronnie (Laurie) Stolba of Belgrade, Mont.; grandchildren, Allyssa (Dwayne) Myers, Jesse Stolba and Jamie Stolba; four great-grandsons; and a brother, Louis (Gerry) Stolba of Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna (Dvorak) Stolba; and nine siblings. Robert was born July 29, 1927, at home in rural Cedar Rapids and was a lifelong resident. He married Marcella A. Yilek on Sept. 12, 1949, in Cedar Rapids. At the time of his marriage, he was employed at the Quaker Oats Co. Bob later worked for Herman M. Brown Co., Spreitzer Inc., and retired in 1989 from B.L. Anderson Inc. Bob and Marcella were active members of both the Holiday Rambler and Good Sams Travel Trailer Camping Clubs. He was a member of Lodge Prokop Velky 137 C.S.A., Lodge Heritage 13 W.F.L.A. and Mended Hearts Chapter 184. Memorial contributions may be given to Mended Hearts Chapter 184, c/o Steve Elliott, 2146 Tall Grass Dr., Marion, IA 52302.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now