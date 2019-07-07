ROBERT E. STOLBA Cedar Rapids Robert E. Stolba, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care, Marion. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marcella; children, Susan (Gene) Glass of Carroll, Iowa, and Ronnie (Laurie) Stolba of Belgrade, Mont.; grandchildren, Allyssa (Dwayne) Myers, Jesse Stolba and Jamie Stolba; four great-grandsons; and a brother, Louis (Gerry) Stolba of Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna (Dvorak) Stolba; and nine siblings. Robert was born July 29, 1927, at home in rural Cedar Rapids and was a lifelong resident. He married Marcella A. Yilek on Sept. 12, 1949, in Cedar Rapids. At the time of his marriage, he was employed at the Quaker Oats Co. Bob later worked for Herman M. Brown Co., Spreitzer Inc., and retired in 1989 from B.L. Anderson Inc. Bob and Marcella were active members of both the Holiday Rambler and Good Sams Travel Trailer Camping Clubs. He was a member of Lodge Prokop Velky 137 C.S.A., Lodge Heritage 13 W.F.L.A. and Mended Hearts Chapter 184. Memorial contributions may be given to Mended Hearts Chapter 184, c/o Steve Elliott, 2146 Tall Grass Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019