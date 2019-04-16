ROBERT CECIL EATON Cedar Rapids Robert Cecil Eaton, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home from natural causes. Robert was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Wheaton, Ill., to Ray Reed and Catherine Cecile (Flynn) Eaton. He graduated in the class of 1945 from Toddville High School and was a World War II veteran, serving in the Army. On Oct. 8, 1950, at the age of 23, Robert married Rose Ann Henry in Cedar Rapids, where they lived and raised their three children. Robert was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his working days, he spent many years as a Realtor/home builder and was a lifetime member to the Cedar Rapids Board of Realtors, where he served in various leadership positions. Robert was an adventurous, determined man and would give service wherever needed. He is and will always be a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather and his mischievous grin will be greatly missed. Primary visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3855 Katz Dr., Marion, Iowa. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4300 Trailridge Rd. SE in Cedar Rapids with a short visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A private burial at Campbell Cemetery in Bertram will follow the funeral service. Lunch and social time with the family will begin approximately at 1 p.m. Robert is survived by three children, Terry (Susie) Eaton and Thomas Eaton of Cedar Rapids and Susan (Neil) Gilbert of Mount Vernon; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Rose, his loving wife of 63 years; his parents, Ray and Catherine; sisters, Helen Lavang, Mary Null and Alice Eaton; brother, Paul Eaton; daughter-in-law, Pam Eaton; and grandson, Jesse Eaton. The family is grateful to the members of the Bowman ward and all of those who have expressed condolences to the family at this time of mourning. The family is also grateful to Mercy Hospice for the training and direction they gave to ensure Robert was able to live at home to the end of his life. Robert will live forever through our memories and our love. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary