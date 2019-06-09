ROBERT E. HEJKAL Ankeny Robert E. Hejkal (Bob), 93, of Ankeny, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at MercyOne in Des Moines. Bob was born on June 26, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, to Joseph and Clara (Stritesky) Hejkal. He was raised there and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Following school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on July 11, 1943. He was a radio operator mechanic gunner during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater and attained the rank of sergeant. He received three Bronze Stars during his service and was honorably discharged Jan. 9, 1946. Following the military, he went to Tri-State College in Indiana, where he received his bachelor's degree in engineering. Bob was united in marriage to Ann Bennett on June 5, 1949, and they welcomed five children. Bob worked as a mechanical engineer, retiring in 1978 from Bourns. He enjoyed his winters as a snowbird at the Aladdin Villas in Mission, Texas, for more than 30 years. Bob was very proud of his Czech family heritage and was a Legacy Society member of the National Czech and Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. He also was a member of the VFW in both Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, the American Legion and Elks Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a devoted Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, especially the polka or waltz. He continued to dance until a few weeks before his passing. Bob never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was known for his deep commitment and love for his family and countless friends. Left to remember Bob are his children, Robert (Lois) Hejkal Jr., Yuma, Ariz., Randy (Clark) Melohn, Ankeny, Iowa, Holly (Ed) Goodall, Ames, Iowa, Joseph John Hejkal, Ames, Iowa, and Tina (James) Morris, Gainesville, Fla.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and one sister, Lorraine. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be directed to either the or the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary