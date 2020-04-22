|
ROBERT G. "BOB" EGGERS Oxford Robert G. "Bob" Eggers, 70, a lifelong resident of the Tiffin/Oxford area, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home from an apparent heart attack. Robert Gene Eggers was born Jan. 24, 1950, in Iowa City, the son of Lloyd and Cluresa (Haman) Eggers. He attended Clear Creek schools and, for many years, owned and operated Bob Eggers Plumbing. Growing up in the area, Bob loved the fact that he knew a lot of people, and if he didn't know you, that was soon to change. He enjoyed his work, being his own boss and being able to help someone out no matter what. Bob was one of those guys who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He also was a kid at heart, especially when it came to parades. He loved watching them and also being in them. But nothing was more important than his family. Being dad, grandpa and brother was all he needed in this world! His family includes his two children, Michelle and her husband, Jeremy Clarke, and Kevin and his wife, Jaime Eggers; and three grandchildren, McKenna and Kennedy Clarke and Riley Eggers. Bob's siblings include Carole Eggers, Skeet Morgan (Tom), Bill Eggers (Sharon), Betty Detert (Butch), Patty Neuzil (Jimmy), Jim Eggers, Jack Eggers and Kathy Eggers; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Lou. Private family arrangements have been held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020