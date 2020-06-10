ROBERT G. "BOB" EGGERS Oxford Robert G. "Bob" Eggers, 70, a lifelong resident of the Tiffin/Oxford area, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home of an apparent heart attack. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. For a complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, the funeral home will provide one for you. Thank you for supporting Bob's family with your presence and for being conscientious in doing so.



