Robert "Bob" Eggers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT G. "BOB" EGGERS Oxford Robert G. "Bob" Eggers, 70, a lifelong resident of the Tiffin/Oxford area, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home of an apparent heart attack. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. For a complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, the funeral home will provide one for you. Thank you for supporting Bob's family with your presence and for being conscientious in doing so.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved