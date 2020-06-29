ROBERT EUGENE ROSS Central City Robert Eugene Ross, 84, of Central City, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Per his request, there will be no services. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Robert was born July 27, 1935, in Marion, Iowa, the son of Douglas and Irma (Langhoff) Ross. He attended West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa. Robert joined the U.S. Army and honorably served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 with the 101st Airborne Division, Field Artillery. He was united in marriage to Shirley Scovel on Feb. 18, 1961. Robert retired from Air Products and Chemicals and Central States Airgas. He enjoyed farming and spending time with family and friends. Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children, Steven (Roxanne) Ross, Kathryn Ross, Michael (Sherry) Ross and Audra Ross; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; and infant son, Michael Lynn. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.