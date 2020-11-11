ROBERT EUGENE SLAYBAUGH Cedar Rapids Robert Eugene Slaybaugh, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, face masks or shield coverings and social distancing must be practiced. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, followed by a public graveside service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery at 3:45 p.m. A livestream of the service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/99924777
on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. Robert (Bob) was born May 8, 1943, the son of Clarence and Velma (Frantz) Slaybaugh. He graduated from Washington High School in 1961. He went to the Gale Institute of Business in Minneapolis, Minn., and received licensing and certifications in the insurance/banking industry. In 1964, he proudly married Geraldine Bahls and they created a beautiful life together. Bob enjoyed doing everything with his family and had a huge zest for life. He loved fishing, golfing, sporting events and, especially traveling. Bob traveled to all 50 states and the majority of Canada. One of his most cherished trips was the scenic drive to Alaska, involving deep sea fishing adventures and a fish fry shared with his loved ones when he returned home. Bob was a loving father, grandfather and uncle to so many. His door always was open, as he cared for many nieces and nephews over the years. He truly emulated the magic of Christmas as Santa, delivering joy to the hearts of hundreds of children for over 30 years. Bob always lit up the room with his moves on the dance floor and he loved to tell a good story. He was a proud grandfather, always supporting his family members and being the loudest one in the stands. Bob forever will be remembered for his sincere and genuine kindness, love and desire for fun. Family and friends would know Bob as charismatic, devoted, loyal, a die-hard Hawkeyes fan and a man of respect. In the early years of his life, Bob was employed by Merchants National Bank. He then went on to work at John Hancock Insurance, The Cedar Rapids Gazette and Armstrong's Department Store. His career concluded at Farmers State Bank, where he retired in 2012. He was also a lifetime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ. Bob has now been reunited with his parents; infant son, William; and sister, LaVae, who preceded him in death. Left to treasure Bob's memories are his wife of 56 years, Geraldine (Gerri); and his children, Bob (Sue) Slaybaugh of Nisswa, Minn., Tami (Todd) Culver of Marion, Iowa, Greg (Samantha) Slaybaugh of Marion, Iowa, and Tracie (Bob) Purvis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bob had 10 grandchildren, Trevor and Ashley Slaybaugh, Tyler (Kelsey), Kevin, Katie, Lily and Samantha Culver, Austyn and Brittny Slaybaugh and Wyatt Purvis, three great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and several stepgreat-grandchildren. Cherished sisters-in-law, Joann Remington and Ida Lou Jilek; brother-in-law, Donald Bahl (Patte); and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. Special thanks to the compassionate care team at UnityPoint Hospice and Home Instead. Because Bob was devoted to helping children with disabilities, memorials can be directed to Camp Confidence in Brainerd, Minn., at www.mightycause.com/donate/campconfidence
