Robert Everson
Robert Everson
View Funeral Home Obituary
More Obituaries for Robert Everson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Everson


1938 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Everson Obituary
ROBERT G. "BOB" EVERSON Cedar Rapids Robert G. "Bob" Everson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. His wishes were to be cremated without a funeral service or visitation. Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene Everson; his son, Alan (Stephanie) Everson; two sisters, Norine Myhre and Constance J. Schall; granddaughter, Linda Everson; and three great-grandchildren. Bob enjoyed working with leather and his work at Quaker Oats, from where he retired after over 40 years of service. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
