ROBERT G. "BOB" EVERSON Cedar Rapids Robert G. "Bob" Everson, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids. His wishes were to be cremated without a funeral service or visitation. Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene Everson; his son, Alan (Stephanie) Everson; two sisters, Norine Myhre and Constance J. Schall; granddaughter, Linda Everson; and three great-grandchildren. Bob enjoyed working with leather and his work at Quaker Oats, from where he retired after over 40 years of service. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019