ROBERT "BOB" FAIRLEY Olin Robert "Bob" Fairley, 83, of Olin, passed away on July 16, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Olin, Iowa. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Olin Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Robert Virgil Fairley was born on June 25, 1936, in Illinois to Raymond and Dorothy (Worden) Fairley. He graduated from Olin High School. On April 27, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Butterfield at St. Pat's Catholic Church in Anamosa, Iowa. He worked at Rockwell Collins for 36 years. Bob was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed fishing, trapping and hunting, as well as many other outdoor hobbies. He was an outdoorsman who loved to socialize. His garden was his pride and joy. Everyone always admired his gardens. He is survived by his four children, Sheryll Miller of Davenport, Cindy (Jim) Albaugh of Tipton, Lisa (Dave) Klein of Hale and Doreen (Bruce) Voss of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge, of 59 years; and a daughter, Deb Harris. Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on July 18, 2019