Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Robert Flanders
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Flanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Flanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Flanders Obituary
ROBERT MICHAEL FLANDERS Cedar Rapids Robert Michael Flanders passed away at Pearl Valley Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Muscatine on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from complications associated with the coronavirus. Because of current pandemic regulations, there will be no funeral at this time. The family will meet at a later date for services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the family. Robert was born June 26, 1956, in Michigan City, Ind., the son of Raymond and Mary (Herr) Flanders. In 1962, the family moved to Cedar Rapids. He attended St. Pius X Elementary School and Regis High School. Bob studied math at Kirkwood Community College and electrical engineering at the University of Iowa, graduating cum laude in 1988. After graduation, he worked as a design and manufacturing radar engineer for Varian Associates in California. Due to a recession and less need for radar engineers, he left to return to Cedar Rapids where he found temporary professional work. A short time later, health problems caused him to abandon his career. Bob is survived by his mother, Mary; his brothers, Thomas, David (Susan Ecroyd) and James (Meri); his sister, Susan; and sister-in-law, Mary Beth Flanders. Six nephews and two nieces will miss him also. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and his brother, Michael Flanders. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -