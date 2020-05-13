|
ROBERT MICHAEL FLANDERS Cedar Rapids Robert Michael Flanders passed away at Pearl Valley Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Muscatine on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from complications associated with the coronavirus. Because of current pandemic regulations, there will be no funeral at this time. The family will meet at a later date for services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the family. Robert was born June 26, 1956, in Michigan City, Ind., the son of Raymond and Mary (Herr) Flanders. In 1962, the family moved to Cedar Rapids. He attended St. Pius X Elementary School and Regis High School. Bob studied math at Kirkwood Community College and electrical engineering at the University of Iowa, graduating cum laude in 1988. After graduation, he worked as a design and manufacturing radar engineer for Varian Associates in California. Due to a recession and less need for radar engineers, he left to return to Cedar Rapids where he found temporary professional work. A short time later, health problems caused him to abandon his career. Bob is survived by his mother, Mary; his brothers, Thomas, David (Susan Ecroyd) and James (Meri); his sister, Susan; and sister-in-law, Mary Beth Flanders. Six nephews and two nieces will miss him also. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and his brother, Michael Flanders. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020