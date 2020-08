ROBERT "BOB" EDWARD FOULKS Tipton Robert "Bob" Edward Foulks, 82, of Tipton, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. and the funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. A graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tipton will immediately follow the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com