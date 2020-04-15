|
|
ROBERT "BOB" JOE FOX Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Joe Fox, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two sons, Shawn (Tammy) of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Troy of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Ashlyn and Kaden Fox of Coon Rapids and Ella Ryan of Cedar Rapids; sister, Myrna Steggall of Sallisaw, Okla.; brother-in-law, Douglas McKee of West Des Moines; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Vince) Brady of Estes Park, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law; and many aunts and uncles. Robert was born April 16, 1938, at the Singmaster Mansion in Keota, the son of Keith and Ama Locke Fox. He graduated from Keota High School in 1955. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Bob married Carolyn McKee on Oct. 3, 1970, in Aplington. He worked as a salesman at Varns & Hunter Motor Supply and NAPA Auto Parts before retiring in 2000. Bob was a member of the Cedar Boat Club. He was an Ellis Boat Harbor resident for nearly 50 years and served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan, enjoyed "The Bears," boating, a good bonfire and a cold Old Style. Most importantly, he loved his family and they will miss him dearly. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020