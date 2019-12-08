|
ROBERT "BOB" FRANCIS BLASER Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Francis Blaser, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. He was surrounded by family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2310 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial. Bob was born April 22, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the second of two sons, to Alois and Regina Blaser. He attended the German parish school of St. Mary's, followed by the all-boys Loras Academy High School and then Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Bob served his nation honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and obtained an accounting degree from the University of Iowa upon his discharge. He settled in Cedar Rapids in 1956, working for McGladrey's as an auditor. He married JoAnn DeMuth on June 13, 1959, and they raised five children together until her death in early 2007. Bob spent most of his professional life at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids as an accountant, serving as CFO for many of those years before retiring in 1994. His passions in life included golfing, poker, slowpitch softball and Regis (later Xavier) football. In late 2007, he married Sharon Kobush and enjoyed 11 wonderful years with her. Bob was involved in the development and construction of both All Saints and St. Pius parishes in Cedar Rapids and later in life became an active member of St. Matthew parish. He will be remembered for his warm smile, engaging conversation and detailed memories. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and followed current events passionately. Bob is survived by his five children, Mike (Julie) Blaser of Des Moines, Iowa, Anne (Garry) Jackson of Gig Harbor, Wash., Beth (Mike) Brennan of Grayslake, Ill., Steve (Jamie) Blaser of Austin, Texas, and Sara Blaser of La Grange, Ill., as well as nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Alois; and his wives, JoAnn and Sharon. Memorials may be directed in Bob Blaser's name to Xavier High School. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
