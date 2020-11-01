ROBERT FRANK ZINK Cedar Rapids Robert Frank Zink, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, originally from Winterset, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A public visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A private family service will take place at the Chapel of Memories with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Robert was born Oct. 14, 1924, in Boone, Iowa, to Simon and Georgia (Neel) Zink. He lived in Winterset and graduated from Winterset High School. After high school, he attended one year at the University of Iowa. In 1943, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy, and served three years in the Pacific theater onboard the destroyer escort USS Suesens. After his honorable discharge in 1946 he returned home and met the love of his life, Marcelene Estel. He went to work at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. as a lineman, where he would advance to retire as a senior manager after 38 years. He volunteered and served many years for several organizations: St. Luke's Hospital, Hospice, First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids and American Legion Post 727 Honor Guard. He also was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Civitan and Telephone Pioneer's of America. He had many hobbies including wine making, cooking, hunting, fishing, golf, gardening and traveling. Robert is survived by his children, Robert (Sheree) Zink of Lafayette, Colo., and Marcia (John) Newmeister of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Joy (Sean) Flanagan of London, England, Julie (Joe) Newman of Bixby, Okla., Katie Zink of Portland, Ore., and Rachel Zink of Los Angeles; great-grandchildren, Jackson Newman of Bixby, Okla., and Iyla Flanagan of London, England; and his sister, Gigi Nichols of Colorado Springs, Colo. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marcelene; and siblings, Charles Zink, Bernadine Hager, Doris Pearson, Bill Zink and Harold Zink. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
