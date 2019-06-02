ROBERT HENRY FRENIER Cedar Rapids Robert Henry Frenier, Ph.D., beloved husband of Patricia Ames, died peacefully May 27, 2019, at Promise House in Hiawatha. From an early age, his vocal prodigy was recognized — he leaves the memory of a ringing tenor voice wherever life led him: choir boy for St. Michael's Catholic Church in Montpelier, Vt., and a soloist for weddings and funerals. His high school classmates described his voice: "Such strains as would have won the ear of Pluto." Upon enlistment into the military, Robert sang with the Navy Chorus. He completed sociology degrees from the University of Vermont and Kent State, and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. Much of his professional career was at Kirkwood Community College. In retirement, Robert auditioned for several top choruses in Chicago, winning positions with the Apollo Chorus, Master Singers and Chicago Chamber Choir. He was lead tenor for the Methodist Temple and won several supernumerary roles with the Chicago Lyric Opera. Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, R. Michael, John (Jerilen DeMuth), Wilfred Adams and Eric (Martha Alicia). He was preceded in death by brothers, James and Richard; and grandson, Nicholas Pressley. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, give to the sources of your inspiration. A special thank-you to Dr. Mary Ann Nelson and the Promise House staff for their loving care. Please share your memories of Dr. Frenier, and contact information if you wish, via Stewart Baxter. Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary