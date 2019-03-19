ROBERT FRINK Burlington On March 16, 2019, Robert B. Frink Sr. passed away peacefully. Just over a week previously, he had celebrated his 99th birthday, still living independently at his home in Burlington, Iowa, and surrounded by his loving family, including sons Robert Frink Jr. and Stephen Frink, as well as Nita Eagle Frink, Monique Frink, Ian Frink, Connor Frink, Alexa Frink and Jim and Julie Kniffen. Frink was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 4, 1920, growing up in Des Moines and marrying Louella Albaugh. Shortly after their marriage, like so many of that generation, Frink shipped off to World War II to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard a landing ship transport that saw action in the South Pacific. Sons Robert and Stephen were born in Des Moines, but when a business opportunity presented, the Frink family relocated to Rock Island, Ill., where their daughter, Theresa Frink (deceased) was born. Frink worked in management at the Eagle Signal Corp. for much of his career while in Rock Island. Following his divorce from Louella, Frink moved to Cedar Rapids to work for Penick and Ford. During this time, he met and married Virginia Appleby, enjoying a three-decade marriage until her passing. To his great joy, he and Mary Lou Schneiderman found each other late in life and enjoyed a close and loving relationship in Burlington, Iowa. While they had but a short time together, Bob and Mary Lou were blessed to have the loving care of her family, and Burlington became his final home, a place of great comfort and support from dear friends. Throughout his life, Frink was an avid golfer and also enjoyed tennis and bowling, as well as playing the organ and singing in the church choir. His illness was brief and his life long, productive and lived with honor. Photo (left to right): Stephen Frink, Robert Frink Sr. and Robert Frink Jr. stand beside the 1950 Chevrolet first owned by Frink's father, Ray, and still in the Robert Frink Jr. auto collection in Minnesota. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary