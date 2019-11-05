|
ROBERT G. RUPPERT Iowa City Robert G. Ruppert, 93, of Iowa City, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clincs surrounded by family. Graveside committal with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Robert was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Iowa City, son of George L. and Elsie May (Hertz) Ruppert. He graduated from Iowa City High School in 1947 and attended business college. Robert served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. On Dec. 28, 1958, Robert married Della Timmerman in Iowa City. For many years, Robert worked at Sears in appliance sales. Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019