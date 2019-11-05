Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ruppert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Ruppert


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Ruppert Obituary
ROBERT G. RUPPERT Iowa City Robert G. Ruppert, 93, of Iowa City, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clincs surrounded by family. Graveside committal with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Robert was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Iowa City, son of George L. and Elsie May (Hertz) Ruppert. He graduated from Iowa City High School in 1947 and attended business college. Robert served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. On Dec. 28, 1958, Robert married Della Timmerman in Iowa City. For many years, Robert worked at Sears in appliance sales. Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -