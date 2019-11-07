|
ROBERT G. SCHUMACHER Cedar Rapids Robert G. Schumacher, 95, a resident of Manor Care, died there on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Services at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment with military rites at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories after 2:30 p.m. Survivors include his daughter, Kristi (Steve) Fink of Marion; a brother, Roy (Grace) of Davenport; a sister, Ruth Hahn of Marengo; and a brother-in-law, George Humphrey of Omaha, Neb. He also is survived by one grandchild, Kylie. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Heinz; and three sisters, Hazel Baber, Betty Humphrey and Pauline Schumacher. Bob was born July 3, 1924, in East Amana, Iowa, the son of Otto and Emma (Kimm) Schumacher. He married Emma H. Moser on Feb. 25, 1948, in Salzburg, Austria. Emma passed away in 1998. Bob worked at Rockwell for more than 34 years, retiring in 1987. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and spending time with his family and friends. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army, and one of his favorite mottos in life was "One day at a time." Bob was a kind, patient, and caring husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019