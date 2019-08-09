|
ROBERT GEORGE PRIBORSKY Port Charlotte, Fla. Robert George Priborsky, 74, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Fla., after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara Gardner Priborsky; his three children from a previous marriage, Jeannette (Thom) Frederick, Jeff (Amy) Priborsky and Mark Priborsky. He also is survived by his three stepchildren, Shelle, Carrie and Benjamin; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Fisher; his mother, Maude; and father, George Priborsky. Robert was an avid fan of aviation and spent many hours piloting his own plane and instructing others how to fly. His favorite airplane was a Great Lakes biplane in which he did tricks and aerobatics. He founded Linn Photo with his first wife Vina, and created a vibrant photo processing plant in Cedar Rapids. He pursued his dream of opening a restaurant on Sanibel Island with the help of his wife Barbara. They spent many years in Florida in search of the perfect shell on the beach and sharing their home with their families. There will be a private family service.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019