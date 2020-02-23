|
ROBERT GRAVES Cedar Rapids Robert Graves, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. A visitation will be on Feb. 24, 2020, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a luncheon to follow at Springs of Life Church. Robert Eugene Graves was born on Dec. 24, 1928, in Canton, Ill., the son of Alonzo and Bernice (McKay) Graves. After his graduation from high school he joined the United States Army in 1951 during the Korean War. Throughout his life he was a devout Christian and sang in many choirs. While in Tokyo, he was integral in forming a choir with his fellow comrades and Japanese youths, which he enjoyed immensely. He was a meat grader and inspector with Wilson's Meat Packing for 41 years. Robert was an overall sports enthusiast and loved the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He played baseball, basketball and softball, and enjoyed fishing throughout his life. Those left to cherish Robert's memory are his children, Pat (Tom) Miller, Renee Mast, Pamela Poole and Mike Graves; and 43 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his youngest daughter, Lisa; a granddaughter, Heather; a grandson, Matt; and his parents. Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice at UnityPoint-St. Luke's. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020