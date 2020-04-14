|
ROBERT J. "GUZ" GUZMAN Robins Robert J. "Guz" Guzman, 77, of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Robins, Iowa, passed away April 3, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. Bob was born June 2, 1942, in Lone Pine, Calif. Bob joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He was proud to have served his country. He was a member of American Legion Post 298 in Marion, an American Legion Rider and a Patriot Guard Rider. He also volunteered his summers at the Twin Pines Golf Course. He treasured his early morning coffee at Casey's with friends and time at the Collins Rec Center, where he spent more time socializing than exercising. He celebrated his 70th birthday by skydiving with friends in Arizona. He always was looking for adventure in whatever came his way! He married Patricia Cone on Sept. 3, 1966, in Grand Island, Neb. Bob earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in Kearney, Neb. In 1980, he became employed by Rockwell Collins, from where he retired 21 years later. Bob and Pat spent their retirement years traveling with their motorcycle and RV across the country, spending their winters in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Ten years ago, they gave up the RV wheels and settled in Casa Grande, where they continued adventures on their motorcycle. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Pat; daughters, Kristi (Jim) of Overland Park, Kan., and Deb of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Jaicey, Jaelyn, Jordyn, Andrew, Connor and Ethan; sister, Linda Shomshor of Aurora, Colo.; and extended family members including Joe and Donita Cone of Toddville, Dick Martin of Lebanon, Neb., and Mary Stewart of Council Bluffs; one niece; and four nephews. His family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during his ALS journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family which will be donated to the ALS Association of Iowa and American Legion Post 298. "The best things in life are the people we love, the places we've been and the memories we've made along the way."
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020