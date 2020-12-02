1/1
Robert "Bob" Hartley
1930 - 2020
ROBERT "BOB" D. HARTLEY Washington Robert "Bob" D. Hartley, 90, of Wellman, Iowa, formerly of Washington, Iowa, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Parkview Home in Wellman. A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be available via livestream on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook page. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sharon Hill Cemetery. Condolences and memorial funds for Boys Town Nebraska, can be sent to Paula Hartley, P.O. Box 81, Kalona, IA 52247. Robert DeWayne Hartley was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Benjamin and Elizabeth (Clark) Hartley. Bob's foster parents were Glenn and Ferne Wahl of Kalona. He attended Kalona High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the start of the Korean War and served until the war ended. On July 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to Paula Mast at Kalona Methodist Church. Bob worked as a press operator in the print department at Moore Business Forms for 31 years. He was a member of Grace Christian Church, Riverside VFW Post No. 6414, and the Confederate Air Force, where he got a chance to pilot a training plane. He enjoyed camping, fishing, stock car racing, painting cars, building remote control airplanes and was building a personal experimental aircraft. Bob was an assistant Boy Scout leader and always was willing to help anyone in need. He liked to spend time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Paula of Washington; four children, Joette Armbruster of Riverside, Michial (Debbie) Hartley of Iowa City, Tony (Dee) Hartley of Cedar Rapids and Ryan (Deborah) Hartley of Phoenix, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Tinken of Gilmore City, Iowa. Preceding Bob in death were his parents; his foster parents; a son, Douglas Ardell Hartley; two sisters, Rosemary and Clara (Gwen); and two brothers, Benjamin Jr. and James.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Peterseim Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beatty & Peterseim Funeral Home
201 B Ave
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
December 2, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
