ROBERT "BOB" HELMRICH Manchester Robert "Bob" Helmrich, 93, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Family graveside service will take place at Oakland Cemetery with a memorial service at Manchester United Methodist Church at a later date. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester is assisting the family. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020