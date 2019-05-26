Home

ROBERT GORDON "BOB" HIBBS Iowa City Robert Gordon "Bob" Hibbs, of Iowa City, died May 23, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City from the effects of treatment of lung cancer. He was 77. No funeral is planned. Born Nov. 6, 1941, in Villisca in southwest Iowa, the fifth child of Ralph Stephen and Carol Lorene Swanson Hibbs, he graduated nearby at Clarinda High, then earned a University of Iowa School of Journalism degree before working a lifetime in Iowa City in journalism and real estate, and later wrote and published four books. Robert was married to his high school sweetheart, Margaret Anne Kincheloe, in Clarinda in 1962 after she had graduated nursing school. The marriage continued to his death. Bob enjoyed writing, bridge, reading, golf, piloting solo in area skies and gardening, although travel was his most cherished pastime. Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Robert "Randy" (Kathie) in suburban Oklahoma City and Eugene (Krista) in Ames; grandsons, Reid, Ethan, Holden and Henry; and brother, Neal (Connie) in suburban Dallas. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Kenneth, Eugene, Lilith and Margaret (Argall). Memorials may be sent to Iowa City Hospice at 1025 Wade St., Iowa City, IA 52240. A GoFundMe website will be established in the near future for a memorial bench in Reno Street Park. A complete obituary can be read at https://www.iowacremation.com/Obituary.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019
