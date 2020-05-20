|
|
ROBERT "BOB" HOLTZ Greeley Robert "Bob" Holtz, 89, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. Bob was a lifelong Delaware County resident. He was born on the home farm near Greeley on Nov. 5, 1930. Following graduation from Greeley High School in 1948, Bob worked as a farm hand until he entered the U.S. Army in 1952, during which time he served about 1½ years in Germany. Shortly after his honorable discharge, Bob returned to the home farm where he farmed up until his death. He was proud that the farm was designated as a Century Farm in 2010. In addition to farming, Bob started Holtz Construction. He was well known for the farm buildings and grain bins his firm constructed throughout the area until he retired after 30 years in the business. Bob was proud to have hired some of the best workers in the area. Bob enjoyed traveling and visited many parts of the world including most of Europe, Canada, South America, the Panama Canal, Mexico and the Caribbean, along with Hawaii and England. Bob never had children of his own but had many "adopted" children. For more than 20 years, he proudly provided many area high school graduates with scholarship funds to attend Loras College in Dubuque or Wartburg College in Waverly. Bob was generous with his accumulated wealth. He was a major donor to Regional Medical Center, having the fitness center and a trauma center room named after him. His most recent donation was to the new Ridgeview Pavilion, where he was the lead donor. In addition, Bob was the major donor for the recently built fire station in Greeley. Bob was a proud 60-plus year member of the American Legion, and was serving as financial officer at the time of his death. Bob is survived by one brother, Bill (Jeannette) of Cedar Rapids; three nieces, Julie Holtz of Littleton, Colo., Susan Holtz of West Des Moines and Ann (Tom) Ogoreuc of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and one nephew, Matthew (Dawn) of New York City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Gertrude Holtz; and a sister, Julia, who died when she was 10. Memorials may be directed to Loras College, Wartburg College, Regional Medical Center, Good Neighbor Home or Greeley Fire Department. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Leonard-Mueller Funeral Home in Manchester. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal guidance on gatherings will be followed. Funeral visitations are considered a mass gathering and limited to a 10-person gathering limit. The family would like the visitation open to the public, but with the state gathering limits, we will be implementing a rotation of 10 visitors at a time. Masks or face coverings are appreciated. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Greeley, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020