Robert Hubbard

ROBERT WILLIAM HUBBARD Cedar Rapids Robert William Hubbard, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. Visitation, services and burial will be announced at a later time. Robert was born Sept. 7, 1960, in Pontiac, Mich., the son of William and Patty (VanHorn) Hubbard. He was united in marriage to Donna Bonnell on Aug. 3, 1983, in Casa Grande, Ariz. Robert served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years during Desert Storm before retiring as a chief petty officer. He went on to work for US Filter in California and later helped the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department after the 2008 flood. Robert enjoyed walking his dog, Sweetie, and working around the house and yard. Survivors include his wife, Donna Hubbard of Cedar Rapids; children, Robert Wayne Hubbard of Des Moines and Steven Matthew Hubbard of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Barbara Wade of California, Ralph Hubbard of Oregon, Randy Hubbard of Pennsylvania, Linda Reyna of Arizona, Sandie Hanson of Michigan and Dale Hubbard of Arizona; and his beloved dog, Sweetie. He was preceded in death by his parents.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store