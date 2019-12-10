Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
Robert Hurt Obituary
ROBERT BRADLEY HURT Cedar Rapids Robert Bradley Hurt, 57, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Services are private for the family. Burial: Moumt Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his father, Glen (Marie) Hurt; daughters, Stephanie (Matt) Young, Ashley (Mark) Young and Heather Hurt; siblings, Don (Denise) Hurt, Renee Brockway and Ron Hurt; grandsons, Keannon, Kaden, Braidyn and Braxton; nieces, Lindsey Peterson and Chelsey Young; great-nephew, Finnley; and former wife, Charlina Hurt. Robert was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Glen and Shirley (Rolison) Hurt. He loved animals, music, Florida beaches and palm trees and, most of all, his girls. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; sister, Tammi Wilson; grandmother, Ida Rolison; and uncle, Roy Rolison. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Robert's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
