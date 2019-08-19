|
ROBERT J. BURLAGE Monticello Robert J. Burlage, 81, of Monticello, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Robert was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Monticello, the son of Lawrence and Frances (Kurt) Burlage. He graduated from St. Mary High School in Cascade with the Class of 1955, and enlisted in the U.S. Army, having served in a missile defense battery in Taiwan. He married Marilyn Rahe on Nov. 27, 1965, in Dyersville, Iowa. Together, they farmed east of Monticello until retirement and moved to town in 2002. Survivors include four children, Peg (Frank) Mere and Marty (Stacey) Burlage, both of Monticello, Jane (John) Smith of Lafayette, Ind., and Tim (Rubi) Burlage of Florham Park, N.J.; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, Grace Tallman of Davenport, Richard Burlage of Brooklyn, N.Y., Helen Hignite of Edmond, Okla., and Donald (Marcia) Burlage of Tipton, Ind.; and in-laws, Doris Burlage of Monticello and Karen Funke and Ken (Shirley) Rahe, both of Dyersville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn, in 2016; parents-in-law, Gerald and Agnes (Tauke) Rahe; siblings, Bill (Jeanne) Burlage and John Burlage; and in-laws, Richard Tallman, Floyd Hignite and Leon Funke. Memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019