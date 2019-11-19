|
ROBERT J. CLEVENGER South Park, Pa. Robert J. Clevenger, 60, of South Park, Pa., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Memorial service Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sunnyhill Unitarian Universalist Church in Pittsburgh by the Rev. Jim Magaw. Bob was born March 4, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a graduate of Kennedy High School and City College in New York City. He worked as a lexicographer and editor. Bob died of complications of lung transplants from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He survived by wife, Amanda; daugther, Maya; mother, JoAnn Sponar Ferguson of Marion.; and sister, Pamela (Curt) Moore.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019