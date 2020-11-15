ROBERT "BOB" J. GOODIN Robins Robert "Bob" J. Goodin, 83, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1937, in Columbus, Iowa, to parents Warren and Madonna (Penneton) Goodin. Bob was a self-made man in every sense. At the age of 15, following the death of his father, Bob worked to support his mother and nine siblings and their family farm in Elkader, Iowa. In his early 20s, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an airplane mechanic for four years. While stationed in Shreveport, La., he met Marilyn Myers. They married on Aug. 24, 1963, in Springhill, La. After leaving the Air Force, Bob had a peanut route for Tom's Peanuts and was known to tote his infant daughter, Melinda, along in his delivery truck, warming her bottles on the truck's heater. Bob also discovered what would be a life-long passion – flying, in Louisiana chasing birds off rice fields. As his skills as a pilot developed, he began his career as a crop duster. He worked for several years, racking up thousands of hours in the pilot seat. Shortly after the birth of their third child, Bob moved his family to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where after a time they settled on a small acreage in nearby Robins, Iowa. Bob and Marilyn purchased Lloyd's Flower Shop & Garden Center in Vinton, Iowa, in the early 1970s. Here, Bob developed his passion for growing and caring for trees. In 1976 Bob started another business, Bob's Flying Service, which provided crop dusting services for clients all over the Midwest. Bob was never idle, working on his various rental properties, driving for UPS during the holidays and serving on the Robins City Council. In 1987 Bob suffered a near-fatal stroke. But, despite his doctors' dire predictions, through his hard work and unflagging perseverance, Bob regained his ability to walk and talk again. You never could keep this good man down. Bob spent the next 34 years living in his beloved home in Robins, tinkering with his many cars and caring for his beautiful yard. Bob was a devout parishioner of St.Pius X, an unparalleled storyteller and lover of all things airplane related. Very recently, Bob spent time with family in Wisconsin following an illness and was surrounded by his children in his final moments. Bob is survived by his children, Melinda (David) Van Eeckhout, Stephanie (John) Meskimen and Jay (Lisa) Goodin; grandchildren, Iris and Baker Van Eeckhout, Cole Meskimen, Callan Hansen, Robert Maxwell, Mary Grace, Anne and William Goodin; and great- grandchildren, Stella and Saylor Meskimen. Bob is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his former wife of 26 years, Marilyn Goodin McInroy; grandson, Cline Meskimen; and grandson, Ezra Van Eeckhout. Due to COVID-19 concerns, no visitation or funeral will be held at this time. The family intends to hold a memorial service at a later date.



