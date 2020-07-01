ROBERT J. HERMSEN Belle Plaine Robert J. Hermsen, 64, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away suddenly on June 28, 2020. Bob was the first child of Virgil and Mary Ann Hermsen born April 3, 1956, and raised in New Vienna, Iowa. Bob graduated from Beckman High school and Ellsworth College, where he met his wonderful wife, Teresa Malecek. They married in 1978 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, Iowa. They had a beautiful life together raising their four children, Anne Hermsen (spouse Graham Critch), Katie Grosz (spouse Kyle Grosz) all of Portland, Ore., Andrew Hermsen of Des Moines, and Chris Hermsen (partner Rochelle Hunter) of Portland, Ore. Bob also had just received the news from Katie that he was going to become a grandfather. He was a son to Virgil Hermsen of New Vienna, and a brother to Deb (Gary) Osterhaus of Petersburg, Iowa, Pat (Kim) Hermsen of New Vienna, Sue (Joe) Kluesner of New Vienna, Mike (Tiffany) Hermsen of Kansas City, Mo., and Sara (Gary) Goedken of Worthington; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; and many more loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Hermsen; niece, Abby Osterhaus; and nephew, Greg Osterhaus. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine with Fr. Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine, with extended celebration at the Malecek farm following burial. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Please be mindful of everyone's safety during these unprecedented times, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.