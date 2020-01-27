|
ROBERT J. KUTCHER Iowa City Robert J. Kutcher, 72, better known as Bob, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, following a courageous battle. To celebrate Bob's life his family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church in Oxford or Cardinals Care at Cardinalscare.org. Bob was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Oxford, Iowa, the son of Eldon and Mary (Gorvin) Kutcher. He was a graduate of Clear Creek High School and attended Keokuk Community College, where he played basketball and baseball. On May 9, 1981, Bob married Patricia Craver. Bob was a supervisor in facilities management at the University of Iowa for 49 years, retiring in 2017. His family appreciates all the support of the University community that reached out to Bob during his illness, and forever will be grateful to the UIHC staff who cared for him over the past several weeks. Bob enjoyed sports, especially following his favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, most important to Bob was his family. Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Clint Kutcher (Amanda Lusk) of Walcott, Iowa, Carmon Kutcher (Ray Wolski) of Chicago, Kari Kutcher and her fiance, Peter Mulac of Cedar Rapids and Logan (Rachel) Kutcher of Denver, Colo.; three brothers, Bill (Sharon), Terry (Kim) and Tom (Tracey); his former spouse, Cheryl; and his two dogs, seven grand-dogs and two damn grand-cats. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Ralph and Marie Craver. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020